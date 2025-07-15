Mumbai, July 15: Brentford signed England international Jordan Henderson on a two-year deal on Tuesday and described the midfielder as "one of the most influential leaders" in the Premier League. Former Liverpool captain Henderson was a free agent after having his contract terminated by Ajax last week. The 35-year-old Henderson returns to the Premier League after leaving Liverpool for Saudi Arabian team Al-Ettifaq in 2023. He only stayed in Saudi Arabia for six months before moving to Dutch giant Ajax. Liverpool Players and Fans Pay Tribute to Diogo Jota in First Game Since Portugal Forward’s Death.

"When we became aware of Jordan's availability, it was a pretty simple decision. He will drive standards and be a brilliant addition to the squad. We did our due diligence around his recent games to see where he is: he's still phenomenally fit and he's still phenomenally motivated to achieve things in the game, having already achieved a lot," said Brentford coach Keith Andrews. Brentford Promotes Keith Andrews To Replace Former Manager Thomas Frank.

It was announced last week that he had requested for his Ajax contract to be terminated with a year remaining on his deal. Henderson won a full set of trophies with Liverpool, including the Premier League and Champions League. His arrival comes after Brentford sold midfielder Christian Nørgaard to Arsenal this offseason.

