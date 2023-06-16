Brighton (England), Jun 16 (AP) Germany midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud will sign for Brighton on a free transfer after Borussia Dortmund allowed his contract to expire.

Brighton said Friday that the 27-year-old Dahoud will join on a four-year contract. His contract with Dortmund ends on June 30.

“I'm excited to have Mahmoud in my team. I wanted him when I was at Sassuolo (as coach from 2018-21) and I'm sure he is going to be a top player for us," Brighton coach Roberto de Zerbi said.

Dahoud, who was born in Syria, has made 141 appearances in five seasons for Dortmund since joining in 2017. He played two games for the German national team in 2020. A shoulder injury meant he played only a marginal role in Dortmund's title challenge this season, featuring in nine Bundesliga games and none since April 1.

After Brighton finished sixth in the Premier League last season, Dahoud is the second midfielder to join the club on a free transfer following 37-year-old James Milner's arrival on a one-year deal. Brighton has also signed forward João Pedro from second-division club Watford. (AP)

