Silverstone [UK], July 31 (ANI): Nico Hulkenberg will replace Sergio Perez for this weekend's British Grand Prix, Racing Point on Friday confirmed after Perez tested positive for the coronavirus.

"Nico's experience of racing in contemporary Formula 1 and his strong track record ensure he is the ideal driver to stand in for Sergio Perez this weekend. In a bid to minimise disruption and ensure the best possible chance of building upon the team's strong start to the 2020 campaign, Nico's familiarity with the team will prove invaluable. Nico's association with the team began in 2011 as reserve driver, before graduating into a race seat for 2012," the Racing Point said in a statement.

Hulkenberg raced for the team between 2014 and 2016 as a regular top 10 finisher in the drivers' standings. His 177 Grand Prix starts make him the 25th-most experienced F1 driver.

On Thursday, Perez has tested positive for coronavirus, and as a result, he will miss the British Grand Prix.

The Racing Point driver was absent from the circuit on Thursday after self-isolating following what his team called an "inconclusive" test. Perez then re-tested later in the day and it returned positive.

Formula 1 is following a strict testing regime as part of the safety protocols put in place when racing resumed earlier this month, and this is the first time a driver has tested positive. (ANI)

