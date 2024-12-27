Melbourne [Australia], December 27 (ANI): In a rare bad day at work, Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah delivered the most expensive over of his Test career during the second day of the fourth Test against Australia at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Friday.

During the match, Bumrah, known for his pin-point yorkers and troubling line and lengths, was dominated like never seen before by Aussie batters. It all started with the debutant 19-year-old Sam Konstas playing some audacious shots, including a reverse ramp against Bumrah. Perhaps it was the surprise element that led to Bumrah conceding sixes against Konstas, for the first time ever after over 4,400 balls and since 2021.

Also Read | India Women vs West Indies Women Live Score Updates of 3rd ODI 2024: Check Playing XIs As WI-W Choose To Bat.

But the rest of the Australian batting line-up took some notes from Konstas' carnage and a total of four sixes were hit against Bumrah, including one each by Steve Smith and Mitchell Starc. He ended with four wickets for 99 runs in 28.4 overs, his most expensive spell in terms of runs. His economy rate was 3.45.

His previous most expensive spell in terms of runs was against New Zealand in February 2020 at Wellington, where he took 1/88 in 26.5 overs at an economy rate of 3.38.

Also Read | Indian Players Wear Black Armbands at MCG To Honour Former PM Manmohan Singh During IND vs AUS BGT 2024-25 4th Test (See Pics).

Bumrah is the leading wicket-taker in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy with 25 wickets in four matches at an average of 13.12, with two four-wicket hauls and two five-wicket hauls to his name in seven innings. His best haul is 6/76.

Australia won the toss and elected to bat first. Half-centuries from Konstas (60 in 65 balls, with six fours and two sixes), Usman Khawaja (57 in 121 balls, with six fours), Marnus Labuschagne (72 in 145 balls, with seven fours) and Steve Smith (68*) justified the decision with their fine knocks, pushing Australia to 311/6 at the day one end despite India taking some quick wickets.

On day two, Smith scored a century and had a 112-run stand with skipper Pat Cummins (49 in 63 balls, with seven fours) which helped Australia end the first session at 454/7. In the second session, Smith was dismissed for 140 in 197 balls, with 13 fours and three sixes and Australia was bowled out for 474 runs.

Now, Smith has 11 centuries in 43 innings against India, outdoing England's Joe Root, who has 10 tons against India in 55 innings. In 23 Tests against India, he has made 2,305 runs at an average of 2,305 runs at an average of 64.02, with 11 centuries and five fifties. His best score is 192.

Smith is also the first-ever player to have 10 centuries in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, outdoing Virat Kohli (9) and Sachin Tendulkar (9).

At MCG and Boxing Day Tests so far, Smith has made 1,232 runs in 12 Tests and 19 innings at an average of 88.00, with five centuries and five fifties and their best score is 192.

Now, Smith has risen to joint-sixth highest among century makers in Tests alongside Younis Khan (Pakistan), Sunil Gavaskar (India), Brian Lara (West Indies) and Mahela Jayawardena (Sri Lanka).

Jasprit Bumrah (4/99) was the top wicket-taker for India. Ravindra Jadeja (3/78) and Akash Deep (2/94) were also among the wickets. Washington Sundar got a wicket too. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)