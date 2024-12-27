Steve Smith was dismissed in a bizarre manner after the ball struck his leg and rolled onto the stumps, on Day 2 of the IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on December 27. Smith, who struck his 34th Test century and record 11th against India in the longest format of the game, seemed to be unstoppable but fortune was not on his side as he was dismissed in an unfortunate manner. Smith charged at the delivery bowled by Akash Deep which caught the edge of his bat and went on to strike his leg. The ball then ricocheted off his leg and went on to dislodge a bail. Smith was so far down the ground that he could not stop the ball from dislodging the bail. ‘Well Bowled Jassi’ Steve Smith Acknowledges Jasprit Bumrah After Being Beaten Multiple Times During IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024 (Watch Video).

Watch Steve Smith's Bizarre Dismissal Here:

Oh dear Steve Smith! That is as bizarre as it gets 😳 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/ZDUWggwBq4 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 27, 2024

