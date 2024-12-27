Rohit Sharma's poor form in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 continued as he was dismissed for just three on Day 2 of the IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on December 27. The Indian captain played an awkward-looking shot to the delivery outside the off-stump and the ball went up in the air with Scott Boland taking a simple catch. Australian captain Pat Cummins was the bowler and he dismissed his opposite number, giving his side a great start. ‘Out Kaun Karega Phir? Main?’ Stump Mic Captures Rohit Sharma’s Conversation With Ravindra Jadeja During IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024 (Watch Video).

Watch Rohit Sharma's Dismissal Here:

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is gone for just three runs! #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/m1fLiqKLO7 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 27, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)