Birmingham, Jul 2 (PTI) Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah will return to the Indian playing eleven against England in the third Test at Lord's next week after sitting out of the second match here, captain Shubman Gill said on Wednesday.

Bumrah was rested from the second Test, which began here on Wednesday, as part of his workload management. He played in the first Test at Leeds which India lost by five wickets.

"Third Test being at Lord's, we think there'll be more in that pitch so we'll use him there," Gill said at the toss for the second game here.

"We were tempted to play Kuldeep (Yadav) but decided to add some depth to the batting."

The third Test is scheduled to start on July 10.

The Indian team management had declared at the start of the series that Bumrah will only play in three Tests out of five.

