Sports News | Bundesliga: RB Leipzig Captain Poulsen Ruled out Indefinitely with Ligament Injury

Leipzig [Germany], May 27 (ANI): RB Leipzig captain Yussuf Poulsen has sustained ligament injury in his right ankle that will keep him out of action for an indefinite period, the Bundesliga club confirmed.

He sustained the injury in the opening 20 minutes against 5-0 rout of Mainz on Sunday before going on to score one goal and set up two more.

"Our forward Yussuf Poulsen sustained a ligament injury in his right ankle during the game against Mainz," a statement on the club's official website read.

"He will be sidelined until further notice. That was the result of a scan on Monday," it added.

The striker has featured in 12 of 27 Bundesliga games in this season and scored five goals and six assists.

On the other hand, Emil Forsberg has recovered from injury and is now an option for the Hertha game which comes as a relief for the club after an injury sidelined Poulsen.

However, Ibrahima Konate is still out and will not be with the team for the clash against Hertha.

RB Leipzig is currently placed at third spot with 54 points, ten points short of table-toppers Bayern Munich followed by Borussia Dortmund.

Later in the day, RB Leipzig will play against Hertha at Red Bull Arena in Leipzig. (ANI)

