Happy Birthday Ravi Shastri: Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane Lead Cricket Fraternity’s Wish for Team India Head Coach

Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri and MS Dhoni Share a Laugh (Photo Credits: Instagram/@Virat.Kohli)

Wishes poured in for India cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri as he celebrated his 58th birthday with captain Virat Kohli and his Test deputy Ajinkya Rahane leading the wishes for the coach. Shastri, a former all-rounder and commentator, has guided India to historic wins in Australia, South Africa and Sri Lanka as coach of the national team. He has been at the post since 2017 and was recently given a two-year extension. Kohli, who enjoys a great relationship with Shastri and had often credited for his bold and fearless approach, praised the birthday boy for being ‘brave’ while Rahane wished the chief ‘lots of happiness’ on his special day. Ravi Shastri Birthday Special: From Historic Test Series Win in Australia to ODI Triumph in South Africa, Listing out India’s Memorable Wins Under Coach Shastri.

“Many seem confident but only few are brave. Happy birthday Ravi bhai. God bless,” Kohli captioned an Instagram post. The Indian skipper also shared a picture in which he, Shastri and former Indian captain MS DHoni can be seen sharing a laugh together about him. Ravi Shastri Birthday Special: 206 vs Australia and Other Brilliant Knocks by Former Indian All-Rounder.

Virat Kohli Wishes Ravi Shastri

In the picture, Shastri can be seen wearing his regular goggles and is in his team India attire. Other cricketers, like Wriddhiman Saha, Ramesh Powar and also the Twitter account of the BCCI wished the head coach on his birthday.

Ajinkya Rahane Wishes Ravi Shastri Lots of Happiness

Wishing you lots of happiness and a very happy birthday, Ravi bhai. Have a good one and see you soon! @RaviShastriOfc pic.twitter.com/g4mY5fLtC3 — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) May 27, 2020

Wriddhiman Saha Wishes Ravi Shastri

Happiest Birthday @RaviShastriOfc Bhai...many many happy returns of the day! 🎊🎉 pic.twitter.com/Ftiz41ctne — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) May 27, 2020

Ramesh Powar Wishes Ravi a Great Year Ahead!!

@RaviShastriOfc हॅप्पी बर्थडे. Have a great year ahead. — RAMESH POWAR (@imrameshpowar) May 27, 2020

BCCI Wishes Team India Head Coach

Shastri is celebrating his 58th birthday. Born in 1962, Shastri went on to represent India 150 ODIs and 80 test matches and scored over 3000 runs in both Tests and ODIs while also taking wickets as a spinner. He enjoyed great success against Australia and on Aussie soil. His most famous series winning moment as the ‘Champions of Champions’ came in the 1985 World Championship which was held in Australia.