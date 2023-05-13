Barcelona, May 13 (AP) Mallorca beat Cadiz 1-0 in the Spanish league, denying the visitor the chance to move further away from the relegation zone.

Cadiz was left in 15th place but only one point above 18th-placed Getafe in the relegation zone.

Pablo Maffeo scored in the 16th minute when the midfielder finished off a powerful header by Iddrisu Baba that goalkeeper Jeremías Ledesma did well to push onto his crossbar.

Mallorca remained in 12th place after Javier Aguirre's side locked down its defense to secure the three points.

Cadiz was in a pack of teams fighting to stave off demotion as the season enters its final weeks. The Andalusian side can be overtaken by Valladolid, Valencia and Getafe if they win their respective games this round.

Cadiz and Valladolid have 35 points. Valencia and Getafe have 34. Espanyol, in second-to-last place, has 31, while last-placed Elche is already relegated. (AP) AM

