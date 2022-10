Ahmedabad, Oct 6 (PTI) Olympian archer Atanu Das put behind his Tokyo Games disappointment by claiming the gold medal in men's individual recurve at the National Games here on Thursday.

For over two months after his failure to win a medal at Tokyo, Atanu went on vacations, talked to his wife Deepika Kumari about starting a family to ensure that there was more to life for them than just archery.

Also Read | IND vs SA: South Africa All-Rounder Dwaine Pretorious Ruled Out of ODIs Against India, T20 World Cup 2022 Due to Thump Injury.

He changed his approach in training and even travelled to different locations to get back into his groove.

On Thursday evening, at the Sanskardam Sports Complex near Ahmedabad, the West Bengal archer's tribulations came to an end as he beat Gurcharan Besra of Services 6-4 in the final and whooped like a child.

Also Read | Champions League 2022-23: Erling Haaland Stars for Man City; Chelsea, Juventus Win; PSG Held 1-1 in Lisbon.

"The upcoming year is very important for us. This gold is reassuring that my preparations are on the right track," he said.

"You can say I am an upgraded version of myself. Thoda chillana kam jar diya hoon (Have stopped shouting now). But when I do something big, you will see me shouting in excitement."

The 30-year-old managed to raise the bar after being locked 4-4 with Gurcharan. He came up with two consecutive 10s and a nine on the third was enough to clinch the title.

Atanu, who had lost to Japan's Takaharu Furukawa of Japan in Tokyo, hasn't been able to make it to the Indian squad since then and was also dropped from the Target Olympic Podium scheme.

Though the 30-year-old is disappointed with how things turned out after the Tokyo Games, he said the changes in his personal life have also made him a lot calmer.

Atanu and Deepika Kumari are expecting their first child in December this year and he is definitely excited to start this new phase of life.

"After I lost at the Olympics, the burden was too much for me to bear. You train all your life for that one moment. And then when you experience defeat, particularly knowing well that you were good enough to win a medal, it gets too much.

"Both Deepika and me tried to neutralise this by focusing on our personal life," said Atanu, adding he has understood the importance of staying calm and not allowing anything to overwhelm him.

"Earlier I would get affected by things people would say. Not so much now."

Since returning to training, Atanu has moved from Shillong to Kolkata via Pune and Jabalpur to try and train in different conditions and has also focused on endurance and strength building.

He has also added a lot more variety in his training schedule to avoid making it monotonous and to prepare him for knock out matches.

"It is quite different when you stand at that shooting line during a match. Things don't always go according to plan," he said.

Haryana bagged the rest of the gold medals -- men's and women's team, women's individual and mixed doubles -- to dominate the recurve events.

Their women's team defeated Jharkhand in the shootout while the men got a walkover from Services in the final.

Earlier, Sangeeta had opened their gold medal account in recurve events by beating Anishka Kumari Singh of Jharkhand in the individual final.

The mixed doubles combination of Akash and Bhajan Kaur then defeated Maharashtra's Gaurav Lambe and Charuta Kamalapur in the shoot-out to round off the gold medal count. PTI ATK PDS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)