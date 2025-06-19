The India Women's National Cricket Team has arrived in London ahead of the IND-W vs ENG-W 2025 white-ball series. The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) shared a video on social media which showed the players cutting a cake in Mumbai before embarking on their journey. The India Women's National Cricket Team will be touring England for the first time since 2021 and players like Sneh Rana, who have had fond memories from previous England tours, shared their experiences. New players like Sayali Satghare also expressed excitement about touring England for the first time. The India Women's National Cricket Team will play five T20Is followed by three ODIs against the England Women's National Cricket Team, with the tour starting from June 28. India Women vs England Women 2025 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get IND-W vs ENG-W T20I and ODI Series Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

India Women's National Cricket Team Arrives in London

Mumbai 🛬 London Recalling UK memories and creating new ones 😃#TeamIndia women have arrived for the limited-over series against England 🙌#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/9H7iSP5Cfz — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) June 19, 2025

