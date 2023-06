New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): The kabaddi fever is on the rise as the Pro Kabaddi League prepares to organize the milestone Season 10 this year. The biggest kabaddi league in the world is all set to announce the dates for the Player Auction of the tenth season very soon.

Ahead of the special announcement, PKL star Pawan Sehrawat, who has scored 987 points in 105 matches, expressed his excitement for the landmark season, "I am really excited for the tenth season. The Pro Kabaddi League has been through a riveting journey and it certainly deserves a grand tenth season. I can't wait to get on the mat and celebrate Season 10 with all the fans."

Also Read | Ashes 2023: Australia Provide Update On Nathan Lyon’s Injury, England 278/4 At Stumps On Day 2 of 2nd Test.

Speaking about the impact of PKL in the last nine years, superstar raider Naveen, who has notched 934 points in 85 matches said, "The Pro Kabaddi League has changed the lives of hundreds of players. Today, kabaddi has become an aspirational career and it's all thanks to PKL. I'm looking forward to many more seasons in the future."

The Pro Kabaddi League has played a vital role in growing the sport of kabaddi in the last nine seasons and the organizers will look to raise the bar even more in Season 10. The players are eagerly waiting to enthrall the fans once again during the course of the upcoming season. (ANI)

Also Read | Why India vs Lebanon SAFF Championship 2023 Semifinal Is More Than Just A Knockout Match? Here's How Indian Football Team’s Latest FIFA Ranking Can Draft Them In Pot 2 of World Cup 2026 Qualifiers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)