Christchurch [New Zealand], October 20 (ANI): White-ball captain Harry Brook has set his sights on climbing the ranks in England's leading T20I run-getters after becoming the 10th batter to complete 1000 runs in the format for the Three Lions.

During the second T20I between England and New Zealand at Hagley Oval, Brook pummelled the bowling attack of the Blackcaps with his swashbuckling strokeplay.

Also Read | ‘You Are Going to Be An All-Format Great’ Rohit Sharma Tells Nitish Kumar Reddy While Handing All-Rounder ODI Debut Cap Before IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025 (Watch Video).

After launching fireworks with his brute force and textbook technique, Brook finished with 78 off 35 deliveries, studded with six fours and five maximums.

He joins the special club featuring Jos Buttler (3869), Eoin Morgan (2458), Alex Hales (2074), Dawid Malan (1892), Jonny Bairstow (1671), Phil Salt (1540), Jason Roy (1522), Moeen Ali (1229) and Kevin Pietersen (1176).

Also Read | Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women Free Live Streaming Online of ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: How To Watch SL-W vs BAN-W CWC Match Free Live Telecast in India?.

New Zealand put England to bat after winning the toss to capitalise on Christchurch's potential bowler-friendly strip. Phil Salt used his wrists to great effect to steal runs. Jos Buttler perished against the towering Jacob Duffy, while Jacob Bethell looked promising in his short 12-ball 24-run cameo.

Brook pulled out a barrage of strokes from his loaded arsenal throughout his swashbuckling 78(35). Jimmy Neesham dropped a straightforward chance, handing Brook an unprecedented lifeline on 40. Following his revival, the 26-year-old made the Blackcaps regret it big time.

He sliced, cut, pulled, scooped, reverse swept, played one-handed stroke and sent the ball outside Hagley Oval during his entertaining knock. The English captain raced to his fifth T20I fifty in 22 balls after Salt notched his seventh half-century in the format.

In the 18th over, Kyle Jamieson outfoxed Brook with a slower delivery into his body and Tim Robinson did the rest with a diving catch.

His heroics, combined with Phil Salt's 85(56), propelled England to a daunting 236/4. In reply, New Zealand players struggled to stitch significant partnerships and surrendered to a 65-run defeat. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)