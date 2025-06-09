Paris, Jun 8 (AP) Carlos Alcaraz rallied from two sets down and saved three match points to beat Jannik Sinner 4-6, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (10-2) on Sunday and retain his French Open title for a second straight year.

Alcaraz, who won his fifth Grand Slam tournament in as many finals, produced one of the greatest comebacks in the history of the clay-court tournament.

Also Read | Italy National Football Team Head Coach Luciano Spalletti Announces His Departure After FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier Against Moldova.

It was the first time that Sinner had lost a Grand Slam final.

It was also the longest-ever French Open final. (AP)

Also Read | Genoa CFC Extends Head Coach Patrick Vieira's Contract Till 2027.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)