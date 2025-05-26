New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) Punjab Kings lead spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on Monday missed his second IPL game in a row due to a finger injury but is expected to regain full fitness for the all-important play-offs.

Punjab Kings had paid Rs 18 crore for Chahal's services, making him the costliest spinner in IPL auction history.

Also Read | PBKS vs MI Live Score Updates of IPL 2025: Kyle Jamieson Handed Debut For Punjab Kings, Vijay Kumar Vyshak Included.

The leg-break bowler was not fit enough for the team's last league fixture against Mumbai Indians. He had also missed the game against Delhi Capitals on Saturday.

"He is nursing a finger injury but should be available for the IPL play-offs," a BCCI source told PTI.

Also Read | Al-Fateh vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Live Streaming Online in India: How To Watch Saudi Arabian League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

In Chahal's absence, Harpreet Brar has been the lead spinner for the franchise who have entered the play-offs for the first time since 2014.

The wrist spinner has taken 14 wickets in 12 games at an average of 25.28 and economy rate of 9.56. He has had two four-wicket hauls this season, underlining his value to the team.

After three games in Jaipur, Punjab Kings will be moving to their home ground at Mullanpur, where Qualifier 1 and Eliminator would be played.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer and head coach Ricky Ponting's partnership has brought instant success to the franchise that has perennially under-performed since the IPL's inception in 2008.

Bowling has been the weaker link for the team in an otherwise impressive season. The departure of Marco Jansen after the league stage could adversely impact Punjab Kings who would be banking on New Zealander Kyle Jamieson to perform a similar role. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)