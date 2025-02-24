Dubai [UAE], February 23 (ANI): Indian cricket fans are euphoric after the Rohit Sharma-led side scripted a memorable six-wicket win over Pakistan in the Champions Trophy in Dubai on Sunday.

India outplayed its arch-rival Pakistan in all facets of the game to sail to victory with flying colours and extending their unbeaten run to two in the competition.

After India's victory, a cricket fan outside the Dubai International Stadium told ANI, "It was an amazing match. We love team India." Another cricket fan added, "We are very happy...and we are proud to be Indian."

After witnessing India's victory, a fan felt assured that India would go all the way to lift the title for the first time since 2013. "India is going to win the Champions Trophy 2025."

There was jubilation among fans of the Indian cricket team in different parts of the world.

The moment Virat Kohli flashed the ball away for four to complete his 51st ODI ton and India scored the winning runs, celebrations erupted in different parts of the country including Mumbai, Siliguri and Baramulla. .

A cricket follower hailing from Delhi expressed her excitement. "I am very happy. This is literally unbelievable. I have no words to express."

A cricket lover from Bengaluru said it was a good match. "Virat Kohli made a century...We are very happy."

"India beat arch-rival Pakistan. India played very well in the match," a cricket lover from Baramulla said.

A cricket fan from Raipur remarked: "The credit for the victory goes to Virat Kohli...He played very well."

Kohli's unbeaten 100 off 111 balls, laced with seven fours, was a treat to watch. His knock came at a strike rate of 90.09, helping India easily chase down Pakistan's total of 241. This was Kohli's sixth century in ICC ODI events and his first in the ICC Champions Trophy. (ANI)

