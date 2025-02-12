Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 12 (ANI): In a setback for Team India as it gears up for the Champions Trophy, Star pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the tournament due to a lower back injury. Harshit Rana has been named the replacement of the ace pacer.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday night released a statement to confirm Bumrah's absence from the tournament.

"Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy due to a lower back injury. The Men's Selection Committee has named Harshit Rana as Bumrah's replacement."

Another prominent change in India's 15-member squad includes youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal being dropped from the squad and mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy coming in as his replacement.

"Team India have also named Varun Chakaravarthy in the squad. The spinner will replace Yashasvi Jaiswal who was initially named in the provisional squad," the statement added.

Bumrah has been missing from on-field action since January. His last appearance was in Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test against Australia in Sydney.

After bowling 10.1 overs in the first innings, the A-Lister was visibly in discomfort and went for scans. He was advised by the Australian doctors not to participate in the remainder of the Sydney Test. He came out to bat in the second innings but didn't take up his duties with the ball.

On the other hand, Jaiswal's omission comes after his ODI debut in the three-match series opener against England. Jaiswal was initially named in the provisional squad, while Chakaravarthy was left aside.

In his ODI debut, the young southpaw failed to deliver with the bat and flopped with a knock of 15(22). In the second ODI, Jaiswal was dropped from the playing XI for Virat Kohli, and Chakaravarthy made his ODI debut. He returned with figures of 1/54 in his 10-over spell.

India will begin its campaign in the Champions Trophy on February 20 against Bangladesh in Dubai.

India's squad for ICC Champions Trophy, 2025: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill (Vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Non Travelling substitutes: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mohammed Siraj and Shivam Dube. The three players will travel to Dubai as and when required. (ANI)

