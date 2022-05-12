Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], May 11 (ANI): The final two rounds of the ongoing Indian Women's League 2021-22 will see changes in fixture timings and venues, with Capital Ground in Bhubaneswar set to host most of the matches in Round 10 and 11.

The format of the matches remains the same as six matches are being conducted across two days (three matches per day).

With 12 teams fighting it out in the IWL in a round-robin format, the conclusion of Round 11 will see the team that finishes at the top of the table be crowned champions.

Updated Fixtures: Round 10:

May 21:

SSB Women FC vs Odisha Police, 8.30 AM, Capital GroundIndian Arrows vs PIFA Sports FC, 3.30 PM, Capital GroundKickstart FC vs ARA FC, 3.30 PM, 7th Battalion Ground

May 22:

Gokulam Kerala FC vs Sports Odisha, 8.30 AM, Capital GroundHans Women FC vs Sethu FC, 3.30 PM, Capital GroundSirvodem SC vs Mata Rukmani FC, 3.30 PM, 7th Battalion Ground

Round 11:

May 25:

Odisha Police vs Hans Women FC, 8.30 AM, Capital GroundARA FC vs Sirvodem SC, 3.30 PM, Capital GroundPIFA Sports FC vs SSB Women FC, 3.30 PM, 7th Battalion Ground

May 26:

Mata Rukmani FC vs Sports Odisha, 8.30 AM, Capital GroundIndian Arrows vs Kickstart FC, 3.30 PM, 7th Battalion GroundSethu FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium. (ANI)

