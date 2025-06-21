Colombo, Jun 21 (PTI) Reigning IBSF World 6-Red snooker champion Kamal Chawla and multiple-time IBSF World champion Pankaj Advani will lead India's challenge at the ACBS Asian 6-Red Snooker Championship and the Asian Team Snooker (15-Red) Championship, beginning here on Sunday.

Besides seasoned Chawla, reigning national champion Paras Gupta and Pushpender Singh are the other Indians who will compete in the shorter version of snooker in the continental bash.

Advani will look to help India regain the team championship that begins on Thursday.

Brijesh Damani, who was part of the team that won the title two years ago in Iran, and former pro and World Games gold medallist Aditya Mehta are the other members of the formidable three-member team.

The 45-year-old Chawla's maiden World 6-Red triumph last year in Mongolia is a testimony to his good form.

The veteran, a three-time bronze medallist in the continental event, will look to go all the way this time.

“I am going in with no expectations. I will take it one frame and one match at a time,” Chawla said.

Gupta, the National Games (Goa) gold medallist and a finalist of the longer version of snooker at the Nationals in 2023, will certainly be watched with interest.

The squads: Asian 6-Red Snooker: (June 22-26): Kamal Chawla, Paras Gupta, Pushpender Singh.

15-Red Snooker Team (June 26-28): Pankaj Advani, Brijesh Damani, Aditya Mehta.

