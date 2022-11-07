Rabat (Morocco), Nov 7 (PTI) Three Indians led by SSP Chawrasia, a six-time winner on the Asian Tour, finished tied 32nd at the USD 1.5 million International Series Morocco golf tournament at the Royal Golf Dar Es Salamm here.

Besides Chawrasia (74), Ajeetesh Sandhu (72) and Karandeep Kochhar (71) were all tied at two-over as the Asian Tour finished first its two events in North Africa.

It was not the best of closing rounds for the Indians as Gaganjeet Bhullar (74) and Viraj Madappa (74) were tied 40th and Aman Raj (76) was tied 47th while Jyoti Randhawa (76) finished tied 62nd.

Thailand's Jazz Janewattananond won the tournament, first time in nearly three years.

The 2019 Asian Tour number one closed with a fine six-under-par 67 to finish on 12-under and beat Canadian Richard T Lee by one stroke.

Lee, who missed a 16-foot birdie putt on the last hole to force a play-off, shot a 70 while Spaniard David Puig fired a 73 to finish third, a stroke further back.

Jazz last won in December of 2019 at the Thailand Masters, which was one of his four wins that year.

Lee had been attempting to claim his third title on the Tour and his first since 2017 but had to settle for his second runner-up finish of the season after the International Series Singapore in August.

Zimbabwe's Scott Vincent finished fourth, three behind the winner, after carding a 71, while his brother Kieran (74), Japan's Jinichiro Kozuma (66), Korean Taehoon OK (67) and Kiradech Aphibarnrat from Thailand (70) were tied fifth, one shot further back.

The Asian Tour visits Egypt next week for the first time for the USD 1.5 million International Series Egypt at Madinaty Golf Club from November 10 to 13.

