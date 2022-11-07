Real Madrid would aim to return back to the top of the points table when they face Rayo Vallecano in the La Liga 2022-23. The defending champions are currently placed second on the points table, two short of leaders Barcelona, who climbed to the summit with a win over Almeria. Carlo Ancelotti’s men have been in superb form of late as they enter this clash on the back of a 5-1 win over Celtic in the Champions League. Their last La Liga game was a 1-1 draw against Girona which also had seen Toni Kroos see a red card. Cristiano Ronaldo Fights With Tyrone Mings, Manchester United Star’s WWE-Style Grapple With Aston Villa Defender Goes Viral! (Watch Video)

Rayo Vallecano contrarily won their last La Liga game against Sevilla and would look to keep the momentum going. For Real Madrid, Aurelien Tchouameni and Eden Hazard, both of who missed the Celtic game, have been named in the squad. The La Liga champions would also be without the services of Karim Benzema, who has an injury. Rayo Vallecano on the other hand will miss Andres Martin due to a shoulder injury.

When is Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2022-23 match will be played at the Estadio de Vallecas in Puente de Vallecas. The game will be held on November 07, 2022 (Tuesday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match?

Viacom18 have acquired the broadcasting rights of La Liga in India for three seasons, so fans can tune into the Sports18 to catch the Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid live-action on their television sets. Fans in India can watch the match live on the Sports18 TV channel in India.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match?

La Liga 2022-23 will also be available on online platforms for Indian viewers. With Viacom18 being the official broadcasters, fans can tune into Voot and Jio online platforms to watch the live streaming of the Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid clash.

