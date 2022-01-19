Brighton, Jan 19 (AP) Winning the Premier League title is looking more unlikely for Chelsea each passing week.

After a 1-1 draw at Brighton on Tuesday, the European champions soon might have to start looking over their shoulder in the race for Champions League qualification.

Chelsea's winless run in the league stretched to four games after Brighton defender Adam Webster's powerful header from a corner in the 60th minute canceled out the opening goal by Hakim Ziyech in the 29th.

Brighton also came from behind to draw 1-1 with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge three weeks ago.

Chelsea stayed in third place and is 12 points behind leader Manchester City having played one game more. Given the form of City, which has won its last 12 games — most recently against Chelsea on Saturday, the champions will take some stopping in the quest to defend their title.

The teams behind Chelsea might be getting renewed hope. Such as fifth-place Arsenal, which is nine points behind its London rival with three games in hand. Or another London club in Tottenham, which is in sixth place and 11 points behind Chelsea but has now played five games fewer.

Just like in the reverse fixture last month, Brighton caused Chelsea problems with its intricate passing in midfield but again lacked a cutting edge with Danny Welbeck playing as the lone striker.

Ziyech's goal came from Chelsea's first shot on target and goalkeeper Robert Sanchez was slow to get down to a low effort from just outside the area that crept inside the post, having maybe taken a slight deflection off the knee of Alexis Mac Allister.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel will be unhappy at the manner of the equalizer, with Webster left unmarked to head in a left-wing corner from Mac Allister. (AP)

