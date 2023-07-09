London [UK], July 9 (ANI): Chelsea football club sign defender Ishe Samuels-Smith from Everton.

Samuels-Smith, who represented England at the European Under-17 Championship this summer, established himself as a regular for Everton Under-21s last season, featuring as both centre-back and left-back.

The 17-year-old also trained with the first-team squad and was among the substitutes for Everton's EFL Cup clash against Bournemouth last August. He later made the bench in the Premier League when Fulham visited Goodison Park.

According to the official website of Chelsea, after completing his signing, the youngster said: "It was a shock to me because it all happened quickly, but I'm really glad to be here. It's going to be a good experience coming into such a big club. It will be a new challenge because there are top players here, so I am going to have to adapt quickly and get through the levels."

Chelsea Football Club is an English professional football club based in Fulham, West London. Founded in 1905, they play their home games at Stamford Bridge. The club competes in the Premier League, the top division of English football. They won their first major honour, the League championship, in 1955. The club won the FA Cup for the first time in 1970, their first European honour, the Cup Winners' Cup, in 1971, and became the third English club to win the Club World Cup in 2022. (ANI)

