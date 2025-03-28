Chennai, Mar 28 (PTI) Chennai and Madurai will host the FIH Junior Men's World Cup to be held from November 28 to December 10, Hockey India announced on Friday.

As many as 24 teams will compete for the first time for the coveted title.

This will be the third time the tournament is being held in the country after Lucknow and Bhubaneswar hosted the event in 2016 -- which India won -- and in 2021.

HI President Dilip Tirkey said, "With 24 teams playing the Junior World Cup this time, we will have the event in two cities – Chennai and Madurai.

"While Chennai has hosted the Asian Champions Trophy in 2023, Madurai will be hosting an international event of this magnitude for the first time and we are happy to take hockey to different parts of the country."

Argentina won the 2021 edition while Germany emerged champions in the last edition in 2023 held in Kuala Lumpur, where India had finished fourth after losing in the semifinal and the bronze-medal playoff.

