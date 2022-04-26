Chennai, Apr 26 (PTI) Four young football players from across India, including one from Chennai, have been chosen as winners of the second season of 'United We Play,' a grassroots development initiative of English club Manchester United and Apollo Tyres, a leading tyre maker.

The names of the winners were announced in the presence of former Manchester United stars Peter Schmeichel, Nemanja Vidic, Mikael Silvestre, Louis Saha, Quinton Fortune, Wes Brown and Ronny Johnsen, who visited India to be part of the 'United We Play' finale and were impressed with the talent that they saw on the field, a press release said.

The four young footballers – Chennai's R S Preyarhanjan, Federick Kurbah from Meghalaya, Chandigarh's Ronald Singh and Kunal Yeole from Pune – were chosen from around 5,000 participants.

'United We Play' is a pan-India initiative by Apollo Tyres and Manchester United to support young footballers in the country by giving them a platform to showcase their skills with the objective of motivating aspiring footballers to continue playing, by engaging with them and introducing them to global training methodologies.

The four shortlisted players would be given an opportunity to visit Old Trafford to participate in activities like a match day experience, training session with Manchester United Soccer School coaches and legend interactions.

The second season of United We Play was conducted across 19 markets in India, in a hybrid format comprising 10 virtual workshops and Masterclasses across 12 markets, and an on-ground leg across eight markets in two phases, reaching out to more than 5,000 aspiring players.

Victoria Timpson, CEO of Alliances and Partnerships, Manchester United, said, "The United We Play programme has reached more than 5,000 players across India, giving them an opportunity to express their skills and love of the game. It is a delight to see so many talented young footballers participate in it."

