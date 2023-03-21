Noida, Mar 21 (PTI) Chennai Turbos piped Jaipur Giants 100-82 to win the finals at the Pre-Season of Elite Pro Basketball League here.

Chennai Turbos started as a favourites as they took a quick lead of 25 points in the first quarter and maintained that throughout the match on Monday.

The Chennai Turbos, who have been undefeated in the tournament, dominated not only the scoring but also the rebounds, assists and blocks.

Chennai Turbos never lost the lead to Jaipur Giants from the first whistle to the last. They led Jaipur Giants as much as 32 points in the third quarter.

Arvind Annadurai, who is their star player, finished the game with 31 points and 14 rebounds. He has been their pillar throughout the Pre Season and stepped up again in the finals.

He also received all-round support from his teammates with Anto scoring 19, Vijay scoring 16 and Lokesh scoring 14.

Joginder Singh of Jaipur Giants top scored with 44 points but none of their shooters managed to up their game in the crucial game with only Mahipal Singh and Satyajeet managing to reach 11 points each.

The finals was also followed by a performance by Rapper Karma who set the stage on fire.

The winners, Chennai Turbos received a cash prize of Rs 10 lakhs and Jaipur Giants received Rs 2 lakhs for finishing as runners-up.

Aravind Annadurai from Chennai Turbos won the MVP and received a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh. Agu Stanley of Chandigarh Conquerors won the dunk competition and Mandeep Singh of Hyderabad Hoops won the three point shootout.

