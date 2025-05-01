Gurugram, May 1 (PTI) Indian cricket legend Kapil Dev feels chess is not just a mind game but is also a cognitive exercise that enhances memory.

Dev, who is the brand ambassador of the Skillhub Online Games Federation (SOGF) Grandmasters Series Championship, said this during the conclusion of the event here on Wednesday.

Also Read | PSL 2025 Live Streaming Online for Free in India: How To Watch Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators Pakistan Super League T20 Cricket Match Telecast on TV?.

"Games like chess aren't just entertainment, they're cognitive exercises that enhance memory, reduce stress, and build resilience," Dev said.

Two-time world rapid chess champion Koneru Humpy expressed optimism about India's trajectory in global chess.

Also Read | GT vs SRH IPL 2025, Ahmedabad Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at Narendra Modi Stadium.

"We are witnessing a golden era," she said.

"With world champion D Gukesh and others in the top 10, India's future in chess is brighter than ever," added Humpy, who is also a brand ambassador of the event.

Drawing registrations from over 1,50,000 participants nationwide, the two-day event brought together elite talent in chess, blind chess, and rummy.

The tournament ended with Mitrabha Guha, Shubhi Gupta, Soundarya Kumar Pradhan, Satya and Rakesh Kumar emerging as winners in their respective categories.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)