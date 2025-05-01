Lahore Qalandars will host Quetta Gladiators in the 21st game of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 on Thursday, May 1. With the playoff race wide open and both squads featuring a mix of international and local talent, a high-voltage contest is expected on Thursday. With dew likely coming in, bowling first will be an ideal option, and we can enjoy a minor advantage while chasing the target. PSL 2025 Points Table and Team Standings Updated With NRR: Lahore Qalandars Cut Islamabad United's Lead to Two Points After Win Over League Leaders.

Lahore Qalandars are coming into this contest with back-to-back victories. Quetta Gladiators, on the other hand, are having excellent form in PSL 2025. Their most recent win was against Multan Sultans, where they bundled them out for just 89 runs and secured a dominant victory. Ahead of the Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2025 match, scroll down for the live streaming and other viewing options for the much-awaited clash.

When is Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

Lahore Qalandars will take on Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League 2025 match on May 1. The Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2025 match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, and it has a scheduled start time of 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators Match in PSL 2025?

Earlier, Sony Sports had the official broadcasting rights of the Pakistan Super League 2025 in India. Sony Sports Network has decided not to live broadcast PSL 2025 matches in India. Fans in India, hence, won't be able to watch the Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2025 match live telecast on their TV channels. For LQ vs QG PSL 2025 online viewing options, read below. PSL 2025 Live Streaming Online on YouTube Stopped in India As Government Bans Several Pakistani Channels.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators Match in PSL 2025?

FanCode had the live streaming rights of the Pakistan Super League 2025 matches in India. However, FanCode pulled out and decided not to live-stream any of the PSL 2025 matches in India. Although fans in India will be able to watch Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2025 live streaming on the Tamasha app.

