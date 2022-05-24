New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): India's 16-year-old Grandmaster Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu defeated China's Wei Yi in the quarter-finals of the ongoing Chessable Masters online rapid chess tournament.

Praggnanandhaa made a great start as he snatched the lead in the first two games. The Chinese star made a small comeback after winning the third game but the fourth clash ended in a draw and the Indian GM claimed a win by 2.5-1.5.

Also Read | French Open 2022: Novak Djokovic Happy To Play Year's First Grand Slam Match in Front of Full Capacity Crowd.

Earlier, the Indian Grandmaster had defeated World Champion Magnus Carlsen in the fifth round of the Chessable Masters online rapid chess tournament. It was Praggnanandhaa's second victory over Carlsen in just three months.

Praggnanandhaa will now be going up against Anish Giri of the Netherlands in the semi-final clash of the Chessable Masters online rapid chess tournament. (ANI)

Also Read | AB De Villiers Confirms IPL Return With RCB in 2023.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)