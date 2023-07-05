New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): Mumbai City FC winger Lallianzuala Chhangte, Chhangte Mishra and Clifford Miranda won prestigious honours at AIFF Awards on Tuesday.

Chhangte won the 2022-23 AIFF Men's Footballer of the Year award. The 26-year-old becomes only the second player from Mizoram, following Jeje Lalpekhlua in 2016, to be bestowed with the men's Player of the Year award.

Chhangte has been selected as the stand-out star over the past year, beating Nandhakumar Sekar and Naorem Mahesh Singh.

The winger played 12 times during the international season for India, scoring two goals and providing one assist during that period.

Chhangte has emerged as one of Mumbai City FC's most influential figures in their League Winners' Shield run, appearing in all 22 of the club's Indian Super League (ISL) matches last season and scoring 10 goals while providing six assists.

Chhangte netted seven more goals and provided three assists in seven appearances in the Durand Cup last season, while also managing to score one goal in three games in the Super Cup.

While Akash Mishra has been named the AIFF Men's Emerging Player of the Year for the 2022-23 season.

The 21-year-old left-back, who recently made a move to Mumbai City FC, had yet another remarkable season with Hyderabad FC.

Mishra played a pivotal role in helping the team keep ten clean sheets throughout the Hero ISL season. He made 25 appearances for the Yellow and Black in the 2022-23 season and also managed to score one goal.

Mishra has quickly risen to become a regular player for the Blue Tigers in just a year, showcasing his defensive abilities as well as attacking prowess.

The defender participated in ten matches for India throughout the past season and played a key role in keeping six clean sheets for his nation.

Mishra now joins the ranks of Sandesh Jhingan and Pritam Kotal as the third defender to receive this prestigious award.

Finally, Clifford Miranda, who guided Odisha FC to their first-ever silverware, has been voted as the AIFF's Men's Coach of the Year.

The former Indian international took over as the interim head coach at the end of the season following the departure of Josep Gombau. Under his guidance, Odisha FC clinched the Hero Super Cup and also secured qualification for the AFC Cup with a victory over Gokulam Kerala in the Club Playoff.

Miranda served as an assistant to Gombau during the Hero ISL season, contributing to the club's historic qualification for the ISL playoffs. The 40-year-old has recently parted ways with the Juggernauts in order to pursue new challenges in his coaching career.

Meanwhile, Manisha Kalyan, the 21-year-old forward, has won the AIFF Women's Footballer of the Year award for the 2022-23 season, surpassing Dalima Chhibber and Ngangbam Sweety Devi.

The Punjab-born footballer continues to shine brightly in her career, securing this prestigious award for the second consecutive time. Kalyan had previously won the 2020-21 AIFF Women's Emerging Footballer of the Year as well.

While 16-year-old forward Shilji Shaji has been named the AIFF Women's Emerging Player of the Year for the 2022-23 season. Shaji is currently a member of the Indian U-17 side and emerged as the top scorer in the 2023 SAFF U-17 Women's Championship, netting eight goals in four games.

Priya Parathi Valappil, the former Indian international and the current head coach of the India women's U17 team, has been voted as the AIFF Women's Coach of the Year. (ANI)

