Jeakson Singh created quite an uproar when he was seen celebrating with a 'Manipur' flag after India won the SAFF Championship 2023 title with a win over Kuwait on penalties. The midfielder, who was part of the starting XI of the Indian team, wrapped the flag around him as he and his teammates were getting ready to collect the winners' medals. Singh's act of wearing a Manipur flag after India's victory drew the ire of the netizens on social media, who called out the player for this gesture. But Singh later took to social media himself and issued a clarification, stating that he did not want to hurt the sentiments of the fans but rather wanted that attention to be paid to the violence that his home state of Manipur has been facing. Fans Sing 'Vande Mataram' As Indian Football Team Wins SAFF Championship 2023 At Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru (Watch Video).

Jeakson Singh Issues Clarification for Wearing 'Manipur' Flag

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeakson Singh Thounaojam (@jackthouna)

