Vantaa (Finland), Oct 2 (AP) Defending champions China marched into the finals of the Sudirman Cup 2021 with a 3-0 clean sweep win over South Korea in Vantaa in Finland on Saturday.

The win also mark China's 14th consecutive final appearance in the badminton mixed team competition.

Also Read | RCB vs PBKS, Sharjah Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings IPL 2021 Clash at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Heo Kwanghee, South Korea's hero in the quarter final, started well against world number 10 Shi Yu Qi by winning the opening game 21-17, but couldn't sustain the momentum.

Yu Qi, who was yet to win a match in the tournament, picked the right moment to change his fortune and won the two remaining games 21-9, 21-11 to give China 2-0 lead in the tie.

Also Read | RCB vs PBKS, Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings, Indian Premier League Season 14 Match 48.

Earlier, China took the lead in the tie by winning the mixed doubles in straight sets. Their world number two mixed doubles team of Wang Yi Lyu and Huang Dong Ping beat Seo Seungjae and Shin Seungchan 21-14, 21-15.

China wrapped up the contest when the Tokyo 2020 Olympic gold medallist Chen Yu Fei came back strongly after dropping the opening game to beat An Seyoung 17-21, 21-15, 21-15. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)