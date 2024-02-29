Gulmarg (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 29 (ANI): The Chinar Open Winter Games 2024, an initiative by the Indian Army held in Gulmarg, concluded on Wednesday with resounding success and the record-breaking participation of 676 individuals (the highest ever in any winter games in the valley). The event, organised by the Pir Panjal Brigade of the Dagger Division, captivated audiences with an exceptional display of athleticism, sportsmanship, and camaraderie.

Amidst the picturesque snow-capped peaks of the Pir Panjal Ranges, the Winter Games provide a positive outlet for the energy and enthusiasm of Kashmiri youth, channelling their potential towards constructive and competitive endeavours. Even during chilly nights and minus temperatures, the participants were seen lined up for registration until Tuesday, displaying the enthusiasm of the young local athletes.

The Chinar Open Winter Games extended beyond the arenas, engaging local communities through outreach programmes, making it an inclusive event. The event further highlighted the Indian Army's commitment to promoting sports by providing a platform to the budding talents This Year's Winter Games attracted a diverse range of participants from across the Valley, including seasoned competitors and enthusiastic amateurs. From adrenaline-fueled skiing races to exhilarating snowboarding competitions, the event featured a wide array of winter sports.

Athletes competed in five winter sports disciplines, namely slalom, snowboarding, ice skating and X-country skiing, showcasing their dedication and determination.

The event was graced by Chief Guest Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai. Senior officers of the military, police and civilian administration were present.

As this year's Winter Games concluded, the organisers expressed their gratitude to all participants, volunteers, and supporters who made the event possible. With the overwhelming success of this edition, plans are already underway to expand and enhance future editions of the Chinar Open Winter Games, ensuring that Kashmir continues to shine as a beacon of sporting prowess and youth engagement in the years to come. This landmark event marked a significant milestone in the sports history of Kashmir, heralding a new era of inclusivity and excellence. (ANI)

