Kalyani (WB), Apr 1 (PTI) Churchill Brothers registered their seventh win of the ongoing I-League season, defeating TRAU FC 2-0 at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium here on Monday.

Both of Churchill Brothers' goals came in the first half, as the Red Machines went into the half-time break with a two-goal cushion.

Also Read | IPL 2024: Stuart Broad Advises KKR Pacer Mitchell Starc to 'Stick to The Strength'.

Midfielder Stendly Teotonio Fernandes didn't waste a minute as he scored right after kick-off, while TRAU's Kongbrailatpam Manjit Sharma was adjudged to have scored an own goal in the first half injury time.

With this win, they provisionally moved up to the eighth position in the I-League table, having garnered 27 points from 22 matches.

Also Read | 'The Goal Was to Secure My Spot For Paris Olympics' Mirabai Chanu Talks About Her Aim After Finishing Third In Group B Of IWF World Cup 2024.

Ninth-placed Aizawl FC are two points behind Churchill Brothers, and have played one game less.

TRAU, who had already been relegated, remained rooted to the bottom of the table with 10 points from 21 games. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)