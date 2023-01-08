Auckland [New Zealand], January 8 (ANI): World No.7 Coco Gauff produced a dominating performance to clinch her first title of the season at the ASB Classic, as she defeated Span's Rebeka Masarova in Sunday's final in Auckland, New Zealand.

Gauff's straight-set victory over Masarova 6-1, 6-1 capped off a dominant week for the 18-year-old American.

Gauff, who was the top seed in Auckland, played well despite unpredictable weather and rain that plagued the city all week. To keep the tournament going, matches were shifted to indoor courts.

However, the rain held off on Sunday as Gauff prepared to take on No. 130 Masarova, who had a stellar week that saw her reach her maiden WTA final. The 23-year-old Spaniard beat No. 2 seed Sloane Stephens and Karolina Muchova to go to her first round against Gauff after making the main draw.

The first game of the final was delayed by rain, but Gauff broke right away and quickly took a 5-1 lead. When a fresh burst of rain halted play again, Gauff was on set point on her own serve.

As play resumed, Gauff clinched the opening set and followed it up with a near-flawless performance in the second.

Masarova did put some pressure on the American with five break points in the second set. But Gauff saved all of them and broke the Spaniard's serve to secure victory.

Both athletes are now headed to Melbourne for the Australian Open. Gauff will look to keep up with her winning momentum as she gets ready for the first Slam of the season, while Masarova will compete in the qualification event in the hope of a securing a place in the main draw.

"Honestly, a great week for me despite the rain. Couldn't ask for a better start to my season. First title on hard since I was 15. I'm happy to be successful on a surface that I love," wta.com quoted Gauff as saying.

"My first WTA final, I'm really disappointed with today's match. I couldn't really play my game. Coco was playing amazing. The few chances I had she played really unbelievable," Masarova said.

"It gives me a lot of confidence, honestly. You never know how your first week is gonna go. Could be good or terrible. But I think it's been a great week for both of us," Gauff said. (ANI)

