Concord (Massachusetts) [US], August 15 (ANI): Wildcard CoCo Vandeweghe ended No.2 seed Bernarda Pera's 16-match winning streak in the final of the Thoreau Tennis Open to capture the WTA 125 title.

Vandeweghe produced a stunning performance to defeat Pera 6-3, 5-7, 6-4.

Also Read | Lakshya Sen Birthday Special: 8 Lesser-Known Facts About the Indian Shuttler You Should Know As He Turns 21.

Vandeweghe landed 12 aces in total and was not broken until the penultimate game of the second set. In the decider, Pera twice got back on serve from a breakdown, only for Vandeweghe to inch ahead again.

Vandeweghe clinched the title with a break, grasping her first championship point with a hefty backhand return that drew the error from Pera.

Also Read | Ireland vs Afghanistan 4th T20I 2022 Live Streaming Online on FanCode: Get Free Telecast Details of IRE vs AFG With Match Timing in IST.

Vandeweghe came into Concord ranked No.192, with her best win in 2022 being a quarterfinal run in Charleston.

Her title run also featured a victory over No.1 seed Clara Tauson 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 in the quarterfinals, and a fellow former Top 20 player in Wang Qiang 6-4, 6-3 in the semifinals. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)