Sports News | Compromises from All Stakeholders Will Be Needed for Cricket to Thrive Post COVID-19: Finch

Melbourne, May 24 (PTI) Australia's limited overs captain Aaron Finch feels compromises will have to be made for the cricketing world to get back on its feet in the post COVID-19 world, indicating that bilateral series could gain more precedence.

The health crisis has thrown international cricketing calendar haywire, making rescheduling of various bilateral series a major challenge.

"It will get to a point, not just for IPL but for all cricket, there'll be a compromise from a lot of different stakeholders - organisations, countries, players, the ICC - to get cricket back and countries thriving again," Finch was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

The ICC Board Meeting on Friday could set the tone for coming months, feels Finch.

"I think the ICC are meeting next week to start discussing the FTP (Future Tours Program) again. The next couple of weeks we'll have more idea what that looks like, what compromises will be made for different tournaments and countries.

"Everyone working together to get the best result for everyone. Some situations where it's not ideal for Australia we have to compromise and give. It will be one big effort, I think," he said referring to the ICC meetings later this week.

A dark cloud is hanging over the T20 World Cup, scheduled for October-November in Australia. If that doesn't take place, the IPL could be held in that window. PTI

