London, Feb 1 (AP) Tottenham manager Antonio Conte will undergo surgery to remove his gallbladder on Wednesday and spend some time away from the team. Conte recently experienced "severe abdominal pain," Tottenham said in a short statement, and was diagnosed as having cholecystitis.

"(Conte) will return following a period of recuperation," Tottenham said.

Tottenham is in fifth place in the Premier League, has advanced to the fifth round of the FA Cup and resumes Champions League play this month in the round of 16 against AC Milan. (AP)

