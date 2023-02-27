Barcelona [Spain], February 27 (ANI): Robert Lewandowski will miss the first leg of the Copa Del Rey against Real Madrid on March 3 at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Polish striker has enjoyed a prolific season with Barcelona as he has scored 25 goals in 31 games.

FC Barcelona confirmed the player's injury in a statement which read: "Robert Lewandowski has strained the biceps femoris in his left hamstring. The Polish striker is unavailable until the problem clears up. After the game against Almeria, the available first-team players carried out a recovery session at the Ciutat Esportiva in which Julian Araujo, Lucas Roman and Txus Alba from Barca Atletic and Alarcon from the Barca U19 squad also took part."

Also Read | Delhi Capitals WPL 2023 Squad and Match List: Get DC-W Cricket Team Schedule in IST and Player Names for Inaugural Women's Premier League.

With Robert Lewandowski's latest injury, Xavi is stuck in a dilemma as Barcelona is already out of the UEFA Europa League after losing to Manchester United on a 4-3 aggregate. Besides Lewandowski, Barcelona will miss Pedri and Ousmane Dembele who have been ruled out of action due to injury until March.

Barcelona has lost their form after enjoying success for the first half of the season. After their Europa League stint came to an end the League Leaders once again found themselves on the losing side against Almeria.

Also Read | WPL 2023: Mother of Two-year-old Sneha Deepthi Returns with Renewed Passion, Hopes to Inspire Others.

Xavi will hope that his key players manage to come back from their injuries as soon as possible because they have some tricky fixtures in the month of March. They will host Los Blancos before their second-leg tie at Camp Nou in La Liga on March 20. Before playing El Clasico in the league Barcelona will go head-to-head with Valencia and Athletic Bilbao on March 5 and 13, respectively. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)