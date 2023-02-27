The inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) will see Delhi Capitals Women (DC-W) among the other four teams featuring at the coveted event, starting from March 04 to 26. The women's franchise cricket team of Delhi Capitals is co-owned by JSW and GMR group, who also own the Delhi men's team in IPL. Delhi Capitals went smartly with their bidding at the inaugural auction of WPL and spent the least amount in getting a bunch of top-class international and domestic players in the 18-member squad. 'Supermom' Sneha Deepthi Shares How Being a Mom and Playing Cricket Is Possible, Delhi Capitals Women's Team Cricketer Shares a Sweet Anecdote As She Gets Ready for WPL 2023! (Watch Video).

The most expensive buy for DC was the young Indian batting genius Jemimah Rodrigues for Rs. 2.20 Crore. With her, DC also bought the U-19 Women's team captain Shafali Verma to bolster the DCW squad for WPL 2023. The overseas inclusion in the DCW squad is the all-time great in Women's cricket and Australia Women's captain Meg Lanning, South Africa's muscled all-rounder Marizanne Kapp and England's Alice Capsey. Veteran Indian pacer Shikha Pandey was also purchased by Delhi Capitals at the auctions, along with another Indian pacer Radha Yadav. Delhi Capitals also roped up the domestic cricket talent Jasia Akhter. Hailing from Jammu and Kashmir, Jasia happens to be the first and only player from the region selected in WPL 2023. WPL 2023 Schedule: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Venue Details of Women’s Premier League Inaugural Edition.

DC Match List at Women's Premier League 2023

Date Match Time (IST) Venue March 5 RCB-W vs DC-W 03:30 PM Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai March 7 DC-W vs UPW-W 07:30 PM Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai March 9 DC-W vs MI-W 07:30 PM Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai March 11 GG-W vs DC-W 07:30 PM Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai March 13 DC-W vs RCB-W 07:30 PM Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai March 16 DC-W vs GG-W 07:30 PM Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai March 20 MI-W vs DC-W 07:30 PM Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai March 21 UPW-W vs DC-W 07:30 PM Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

As per the schedule of WPL 2023, Delhi Capitals Women are set to start their campaign on March 05 against Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (RCB-W) at Brabourne Stadium, Maharashtra. Delhi Capitals Women have eight fixtures set up in the league stage of the inaugural WPL 2023, which includes two matches against each of the four teams. DCW will face off with Uttar Pradesh Warriorz (UPW-W) in their last and final league match on March 21 at Brabourne Stadium.

DC-W Squad for WPL 2023

Jemimah Rodrigues, Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Marizanne Kapp, Titas Sadhu, Alice Capsey, Laura Harris, Jasia Akhter, Minnu Mani, Tara Norris, Taniyaa Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Jes Jonassen, Sneha Deepthi, Aparna Mondal, Arundhati Reddy

