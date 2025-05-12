New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): Star India batter Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket on Monday, marking the end of a 14-year, 123-match career that had plenty of highs and lows. His playing days in South Africa hold a special place in fans' hearts.

As Team India prepares for a challenging transition with Virat calling it quits in Tests just days after Rohit Sharma, fans have plenty to reminisce over when it comes to Virat's Test career.

Also Read | Cricketers Who Retired in 2025: From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, Check List.

His iconic knocks in South Africa and the level of dominance he unleashed on an equally brutal Proteas side as a captain were an absolute delight for the fans to watch. YouTube and other streaming websites can surely prepare for a sudden and massive increase in views, as with the England tour starting from June 20, fans have plenty of time to once again relish the 36-year-old's heroics in South Africa.

In honour of a glittering Test career, it is only right to turn back the clock and revisit his Test heroics in South Africa, tour by tour.

Also Read | Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar: A Look at the Statistical Comparison of Two Legendary Indian Batters in Test Cricket.

2013-14: After stunning centuries against England and Australia at home and a successful tour of New Zealand, a young Virat looked confident and steady in his strokeplay and composure as he locked in his Test spot after some initial troubles.

Virat faced a massive challenge in South Africa, where the bounce, searing pace, and South African brand of relentless, bold, and aggressive cricket have caused troubles to the best of the best. While India lost the two-match series 1-0, Virat's batting was a huge positive. He emerged as the second-highest run-getter with 272 runs in four innings at an average of 68.00, with a century and fifty each.

His batting at Johannesburg during the first Test was delightful to watch. With India at 24/2 after electing to bat first and India losing wickets at the other end, Virat raked up a counter-attacking 119 runs in 181 balls, decorated with 18 classy boundaries all over the park, coming at an attacking strike rate of over 65. His knock took India to 280 runs in their first innings as they braved a world-class pace attack of Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel and Vernon Philander. With India having a 36-run lead in the second innings, Virat missed out on twin centuries in the second innings, scoring a well-crafted 96 and putting on a 215-run stand with Cheteshwar Pujara, which took India to 421 all out. SA drew the match while chasing 458 runs.

2018: The 2018 tour kick-started what turned out to be Virat's best year in Tests, scoring 1,322 runs in 13 Tests and 24 innings at an average of 55.22. The matches were closely contested, and the 2-1 scoreline does not truly reflect it.

Virat ended as the highest run-getter, with 286 runs in six innings at an average of 47.66, scoring a century and fifty each. His highlights included a gritty 153 at Centurion. Coming in at 28/2 after SA made 335 runs in the first innings, Virat stayed till the end, piling up a century in 217 balls, with 15 boundaries at a dominant strike rate of over 70. While Murali Vijay was the second-highest scorer with 46, Virat effortlessly toyed with a top-class bowling attack of Morkel, Philander, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj etc., solidifying his status as the best all-format batter in the world. This was a phase of his career where Virat made scoring centuries in tough conditions as easy as a walk in the park, managing tons in Edgbaston, Melbourne and at home as well.

Another gem was knocks of 54 and 41 on a tough Johannesburg pitch initially deemed unfit to play on. Not only did Virat insist that the match continue, but he also went on to play a crucial role in a 63-run win in which all batters struggled.

2021-22: This tour came when Virat was battling a rare dip in form and, his problems against outside off-stump deliveries were exposed yet again. With a win at Centurion, India looked set to win the series, but lost the next two despite being in winning positions.

Virat was the third-highest run-getter for India, with 161 runs in four matches at an average of 40.25. His solitary half-century was a knock of 79 at Cape Town in the third Test. Running short of partners at the other end, Virat put up a brave fight in tough South African conditions, battling the tough bounce and pace offered by South African bowlers. His resilient knock lasted 201 balls, consisting of nine fours. His immense patience against outside off-stump deliveries, shot selection, and tempo make this one of his late-career gems in Test cricket. India lost the match by seven wickets.

2024: During this tour, it seemed like Virat would experience a renaissance in Test cricket after some solid outings against the West Indies and Australia.

On tough conditions where pace and bounce crushed India's generation next led by Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer and skipper Rohit Sharma continued his torrid run in SA, Virat once again shined the brightest, scoring a counter-attacking 76 in 82 balls, with 12 fours and a six at Centurion during the second innings when India was all out for 131 runs. Virat fought well, but could not help India avoid an innings defeat. While India won the next low-scoring Test at Cape Town, the series ended in a 1-1 draw. Virat was the top run-getter for India in the series, with 172 runs in four innings at an average of 43.00 and the best score of 76.

In South Africa, in nine Tests and 18 innings, Virat scored 891 runs at an average of 49.45, with two centuries and four fifties. His best score is 153. He is the second-highest run-getter for India in SA, next to Sachin (1,161 runs in 15 Tests), and the second-highest number of centuries in SA by an India, next to Sachin (5). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)