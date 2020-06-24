London, June 24: The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Wednesday said that there have been no positive coronavirus cases among players, support staff. ECB said that between June 3 and June 23, as many as 702 COVID-19 tests were carried out and all the tests returned negative.

"The England & Wales Cricket Board can confirm that 702 COVID-19 tests were carried out between 3 June and 23 June with several stakeholder groups working at the bio-secure venues of the Ageas Bowl and Emirates Old Trafford," ECB said in a statement.

"These groups include players, support staff, match officials, ECB staff, venue staff and hotel staff. We can confirm that all 702 tests were negative," it added.

England players are gearing to return to action in July as they are slated to play a three-match Test series against West Indies. The first Test will begin on July 8 at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground.

