Sports News | COVID-19: Liverpool Players Donate Signed Jerseys to Raise Funds

Liverpool [UK], June 4 (ANI): In a bid to raise funds for the Players Together initiative, Liverpool on Wednesday announced that players have donated individual signed jerseys.

"Fans can bid on the autographed shirts of their favourite player for £5 per entry as part of the Shirts for Heroes prize draw, with winners selected at random and notified by July 1," the club said in a statement.

Stars from the Premier League's 19 other clubs have also put jerseys into the raffle and all monies raised will go directly towards National Health Service (NHS) Charities Together.

In April, Premier League players had announced the establishment of '#PlayersTogether', an initiative to donate "funds quickly and efficiently" to NHS charities in an effort to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

The English top-flight league has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, the league has confirmed its return date as June 17 and all the matches will be played behind closed doors.

Before the suspension of the Premier League, Liverpool was at the top of the standings and was 25 points ahead of the second-placed Manchester City.

Liverpool is just two wins away from lifting the title. (ANI)

