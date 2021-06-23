Lahore [Pakistan], June 23 (ANI): Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday said in line with its duty of care policy, it is aiming to get its entire staff vaccinated for Covid-19 before July 1.

In this relation, the Lahore-based staff got vaccinated at a local hospital on Wednesday, while employees outside Lahore will be vaccinated before the end of the month at their bases in accordance with the plan and arrangements that are presently being finalised at the head office.

Earlier in May, the PCB had become the first cricket board to get all its international cricketers and player support personnel to get Covid-19 vaccinations. This was done with the support of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), keeping in mind the cricketers' international commitments as well as their health and wellbeing.

PCB Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer in an official release said: "During the pandemic, our staff has continued to perform their professional responsibilities, which is a testament to our collective achievements during the 2020-21 cricket season. I am pleased that after completing the vaccination of our men and women cricketers, we are now ready and prepared to get all our corporate office employees vaccination jabs.

"This will ensure the working environment becomes safer and healthier for our employees as they return to full strength attendance, though they will still have to follow standard protocols, which have now basically been embedded into our office culture," he added.

Further talking about the vaccinations, Naseer said: "I must stress and emphasize that this is an ongoing battle with Covid-19 and we need to ensure we not only respect and follow the protocols for ourselves but also for all our colleagues, family and friends." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)