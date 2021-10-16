Hobart, Oct 16 (PTI) This Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) fixtures this weekend will be played without spectators here under strict bio-security protocols after the state of Tasmania went into a three-day lockdown.

Four WBBL matches are scheduled to be played at the Blundstone Arena across Saturday and Sunday.

Tasmania went into lockdown on Friday after a COVID-positive man escaped hotel quarantine in Hobart, triggering alarm across the state.

"The Weber WBBL has confirmed all four matches will proceed as scheduled this weekend at Blundstone Arena under strict bio-security protocols," the WBBL said in a statement.

"All players and staff and match officials in Tasmania for the Weber WBBL have received COVID-19 vaccinations and received the required negative COVID-19 test results.

"As per the conditions of the three-day lockdown, the match will be closed to the public," it added.

The Hobart Hurricanes play the Melbourne Renegades in the afternoon fixture on Saturday, while Adelaide Strikers will lock horns with Sydney Thunder in the night game.

On Sunday, Brisbane Heat will play Perth Scorchers before the Hurricanes take on Sydney Sixers.

While Hobart's lockdown is due to end on Monday, an increase in cases could lead to an extension which could impact the matches scheduled here for Tuesday.

The first nine matches of the league are scheduled in the Tasmanian state capital before the caravan moves to Launceston with games also being played in Perth, Adelaide and Mackay.

