Ahmedabad, Jun 3 (PTI) Former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak connected the return of cricket to the Olympics after a century-long hiatus to India's growing global impact, while lauding the transformative abilities of the IPL and BCCI.

Cricket has been added to the list of competitions of the Los Angeles Games 2028, a first for the sport since 1900.

"It's a sign of the influence India now has in the 21st century. India's passions, India's tastes — they now have a global impact. Why is cricket back in the Olympics for the first time in 100 years? Because of India," said Sunak, who is here to attend the IPL final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings at Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

An ardent cricket lover, Sunak touched upon the landscape-changing effect the Indian Premier League (IPL) has had over the years.

"The IPL has transformed cricket. I think every cricketer, everywhere, wants to play in the IPL at some point in their career now. It's also been great for the women's game, getting more girls into the sport (through the Women's Premier League),” he added.

Sunak then traced the impact the IPL had on English cricket, using the recent performances of players like Jacob Bethel as an example.

"And just look at the English players who've been involved and they're getting better. I was at Edgbaston last week watching the England vs West Indies ODI. Jacob Bethell played a brilliant innings. The IPL has improved him as a cricketer,” he said.

Bethell, who plays for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL, made a 53-ball 82 in England's massive 238-run victory over the Windies in the opening one-dayer of the three-match series.

Sunak supports RCB

==============

The 45-year-old politician did not conceal his affinity towards legendary Virat Kohli and his IPL side Royal Challengers. He backed RCB to end their 18-year wait for an IPL trophy.

"I'll give you a clue — Ee Sala Cup Namde! Hopefully, my pronunciation has improved since I proposed to Akshata 16 years ago in Kannada where, truth be told, I'm not entirely sure she knew what I was talking about!

"But obviously, I'm married into a Bangalore family, so RCB is my team. We went to matches together a long time ago, and actually, Akshata's mother and father got me this shirt when we got married, which is great,” he said.

Sunak's Bengaluru connection is through his wife Akshata, who is the daughter of Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy and entrepreneur Sudha Murty, hails from the Garden City.

"Now, in terms of my favourite players obviously, I'm a massive Virat Kohli fan. He's a total legend. One of my prized possessions is a signed bat of his that (India's External Affairs) Minister S. Jaishankar brought me when I was Prime Minister, as a Diwali gift, to Downing Street — which is amazing," he added.

Sunak also identified cricket as a capable diplomatic tool.

"Cricket is such a helpful diplomatic tool. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (of Australia) and I have always had great cricket banter, especially during the Ashes series — at one point, it even got a tiny bit heated, but all in a very friendly way.

"(India's) Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi and I also always had great cricket chats before getting down to business. India are coming to England this summer. It's going to be a great tour, and I know it will strengthen the partnership and friendship between our two countries," he hoped.

