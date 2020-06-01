Sports News | Cricket Between India, Pakistan Should Be Played: Waqar Younis

New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI): Former Pakistan player Waqar Younis has said that cricket between India and Pakistan should be played, adding that it will be the 'biggest hit of the world'.

"If you go and ask people of both the countries on whether Pakistan and India should play each other, everyone, around 95% of them will agree, that cricket between these two should be played," Younis said during a chat show 'Q20', on GloFans Twitter handle.

"Be it 'Imran-Kapil Series' or 'Independence Series' or whatever name we give to it, I think that it would be the biggest hit of the world. I think Pakistan India should play, and should play on a regular basis to avoid depriving cricket lovers of India and Pakistan," he added.

The last time both the countries played a bilateral cricket series was back in 2012-13 after which the things went sour that eventually restricted India and Pakistan's cricketing ties only to the ICC and Continental tournaments.

Younis, who is the current bowling coach of Pakistan, is certain that bilateral series will take place and he hopes the series to be held in either India or Pakistan.

"I do see Pakistan and India playing bilateral series. I am not sure where though, but I hope it will be either in Pakistan or in India. You don't want to see them playing in some other country because that's where you want to see them. You want to see them playing in their own countries. But I definitely say that in the next few years, I would say, Pakistan India will be playing," he said.

Former cricketers Gautam Gambhir and Shahid Afridi have engaged in a war of words several times. Commenting on the same, Younis said the banter between both the former cricketers has been going on for 'way too long' and urged them to 'calm down'.

"The banter between Gautam Gambhir and Shahid Afridi has been going on for a while now. I think they both got to be smart, sensible, and calm down. It has been going on for way too long. My advise to them is to maybe catch up somewhere around the world and talk it out if you cannot really calm it down," Waqar said.

"In social media, if you carry on that, people are going to love it and people are enjoying it and that I feel that they both should be sensible and smart," he added. (ANI)

