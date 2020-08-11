Ahmedabad, Aug 11 (PTI) Wife of cricketer Ravindra Jadeja entered into an argument with a police constable in Gujarat's Rajkot after the latter asked her the reason for not wearing a mask, police said on Tuesday.

The cricketer was driving the car at the time of the incident on Monday night. While he was wearing a mask, his wife Rivaba wasn't, a senior officer said.

Also Read | IPL 2020 Latest News Live, August 11: CSK Vice-Captain Suresh Raina Gets His Family Members' Name Tattooed.

The cricketer's wife had a heated argument with head constable Sonal Gosai when the latter stopped her car at Kisanpara Chowk after noticing that she was not wearing a mask, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Manoharsinh Jadeja told PTI.

"Our primary investigation has revealed that Rivaba Jadeja was not wearing a mask. While it is a matter of investigation why the issue escalated, we have learnt that both the parties entered into a verbal spat," the DCP said.

Also Read | Ahead of IPL 2020, CSK Star Suresh Raina Gets His Wife, Children's Name Tattooed (View Pic).

Following the argument, Gosai complained of uneasiness and was taken to a nearby hospital, he said.

She was discharged after half an hour and is fine now, the officer said, adding that no FIR has been lodged as yet.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)