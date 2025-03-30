Guwahati, Mar 30 (PTI) Nitish Rana's blistering 81 off 36 balls set the stage for Rajasthan Royals, but Chennai Super Kings pulled things back during the back-10 to limit them to 182 for 9 after opting to bowl first in their IPL clash here on Sunday.

Rana smashed 10 fours and five sixes, giving RR a flying start as they were looking for a 200-plus total.

Also Read | Will Sunil Narine Play in MI vs KKR IPL 2025 Match? Here's the Possibility of Star All-Rounder Featuring in Kolkata Knight Riders' Playing XI.

But his dismissal in the 12th over shifted momentum as CSK tightened their grip, triggering regular breakthroughs.

Matheesha Pathirana, Noor Ahmad, and Khaleel Ahmed bowled with precision, picking up two wickets each as RR managed just 37 runs in the final five overs and lost four wickets.

Also Read | MI vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders.

Brief Scores:

Rajasthan Royals 182/9; 20 overs (Nitish Rana 81, Riyan Parag 37; Noor Ahmad 2/28, Matheesha Pathirana 2/28, Khaleel Ahmed 2/38) vs Chennai Super Kings.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)